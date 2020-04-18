Morgan Stanley Lowers PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) to Hold

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MVEN. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PeerStream in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised PeerStream to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PeerStream in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MVEN remained flat at $$0.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979. PeerStream has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

