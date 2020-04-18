Morgan Stanley Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $37.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Moderna to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.10.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $6.25 on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,220,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,191. Moderna has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 855.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.