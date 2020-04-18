Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYOK. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,204 shares of company stock worth $445,495 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,223,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Myokardia by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MYOK traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 623,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,009. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.10. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.