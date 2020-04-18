Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $83.45. 10,732,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,878,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.