Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,119,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.