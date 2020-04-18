Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

IVV traded up $7.53 on Friday, hitting $287.58. 7,982,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.99 and its 200 day moving average is $305.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

