Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 205 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.08. 3,179,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

