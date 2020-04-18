Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 1,720 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.46. 15,047,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. The company has a market capitalization of $235.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.