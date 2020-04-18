Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.97. 1,144,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day moving average is $166.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

