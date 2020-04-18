Neenah (NYSE:NP) PT Lowered to $62.00 at DA Davidson

Neenah (NYSE:NP) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Neenah’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Neenah stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. 88,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,627. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Neenah’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neenah will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Neenah by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

