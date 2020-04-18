Neenah (NYSE:NP) PT Lowered to $62.00

Neenah (NYSE:NP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.01% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Neenah’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NP traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 88,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,627. The stock has a market cap of $707.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Neenah will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Neenah by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 527.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

