Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEMTF remained flat at $$57.60 on Thursday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

