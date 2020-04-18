NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTOIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded NESTE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded NESTE OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NTOIY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,997. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

NESTE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit