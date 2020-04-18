NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTOIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded NESTE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded NESTE OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NTOIY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,997. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

