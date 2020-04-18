Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $394.54.

NFLX stock traded down $16.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.96. 12,512,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841,046. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,607 shares of company stock valued at $81,567,308. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

