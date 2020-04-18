Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $378,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $174,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,461,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.