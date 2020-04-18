Newton (NEW) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.08 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.02743774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00226847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

