NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 424.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of NEE traded up $8.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.26. 2,300,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,668. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.88. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

