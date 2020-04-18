Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $85.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Northern Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

