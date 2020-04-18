NRG Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,267 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,485% compared to the average daily volume of 143 call options.

NYSE NRG opened at $31.37 on Friday. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in NRG Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 363,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

