Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $43.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NTR stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $35.81. 1,326,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,722. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

