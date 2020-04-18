Ocean Capital Management LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.32. 13,453,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,087,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.