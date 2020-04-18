Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $8.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,841. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.19 and a 200 day moving average of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

