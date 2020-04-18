Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $19.76 on Friday, reaching $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,268,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,888,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.88. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

