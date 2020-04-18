Old Port Advisors Buys 372 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.57. 14,646,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,329,426. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $164.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.