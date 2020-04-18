Old Port Advisors Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $7.92 on Friday, reaching $265.36. 1,422,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,965. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.