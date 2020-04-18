Old Port Advisors Decreases Stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,515. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $973.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

