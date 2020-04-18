Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

