Old Port Advisors Has $406,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,615,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,083,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

