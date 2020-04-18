Old Port Advisors Has $539,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. TH Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,552,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,228,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day moving average is $198.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

