Old Port Advisors Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

ADM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,755. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

