Old Port Advisors Purchases 1,189 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. 2,218,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market cap of $200.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

