Old Port Advisors Purchases 1,947 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 92,710,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

