Old Port Advisors Purchases 7,879 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of F traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 91,903,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,880,528. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

