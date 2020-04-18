Old Port Advisors Sells 190 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,822,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.