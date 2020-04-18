Old Port Advisors Sells 313 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 225.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,472. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average of $166.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

