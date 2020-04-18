Old Port Advisors Sells 358 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 372,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.33. The stock had a trading volume of 611,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

