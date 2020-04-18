Old Port Advisors Sells 568 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.03. 1,758,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,426. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

