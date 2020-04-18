Old Port Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 517,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,708. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

