Old Port Advisors Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in ONEOK by 927.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

OKE traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $29.38. 6,378,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

