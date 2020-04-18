Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Omnicell stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. 261,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,133. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,663.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,019 shares of company stock worth $1,844,998. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $30,171,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Omnicell by 1,894.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 135,628 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Omnicell by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,143,000 after buying an additional 99,580 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,241,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 134,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 85,137 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

