Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,368,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $251.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

