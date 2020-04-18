Opus Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Opus token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a market capitalization of $100,886.78 and $10.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opus has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.02743774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00226847 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

