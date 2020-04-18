Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Stralem & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Stralem & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 3.3% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,486,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,446,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.