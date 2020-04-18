Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 6,680 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $58.46. 15,047,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.