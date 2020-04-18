Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $377,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded up $7.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,557,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,898. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

