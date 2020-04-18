Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 62,615,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,743,648. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average of $205.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

