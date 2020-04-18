PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PAVmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get PAVmed alerts:

NASDAQ PAVM traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.43. 636,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -0.21.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in PAVmed by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.