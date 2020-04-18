PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PAVmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ PAVM traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.43. 636,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -0.21.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in PAVmed by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit