Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,253 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 65.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

T stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,479,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,841,576. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

