Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,294 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 190.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

WMT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. 10,285,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,493,120. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $374.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.