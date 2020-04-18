Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 185.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. 11,692,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73.

